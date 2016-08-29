Rehab programme set to be introduced in other provinces

THE long term aim of the Community Based Rehabilitation (CBR) programme is it to be introduced in other provinces and to continue on in the communities currently being engaged, Cheshire programmes officer Joyce Koupere says.

Koupere said CBR programme is currently being rolled out in seven locations in the National Capital District. The programme also runs in Milne Bay, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Central with the support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

“Our aim is to train and empower the parents and care givers of persons with disabilities in the communities so they can continue the service when we move on to other communities,” Koupore said.

H said Cheshire DisAbility Services is using the standard World Health Organisation (WHO) matrix on CBR to conduct the programme.

“WHO, matrix of CBR programme, talks about certain areas that we have to look into, such as health, education, social and livelihood and environment,” he said.

“Technical assistance is also provided because we have technical staff such as physiotherapists who provide training and advice in diagnosing and the rehabilitation plan of the persons with disabilities.”

Communities currently engaged in the CBR programme were Motu Koitabu villages of Kirakira, Hanuabada, Pari and Mahuru.

Wildlife, Morata, 8-Mile, 9-Mile and 17-Mile are some of the settlement areas that Cheshire has engaged in the programme.

Koupere said CBR programme is provided for free by Cheshire.

However, support is needed from interested individuals and stakeholders to take the service down to the remote areas.

