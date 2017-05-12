Rehab work targets pickpockets, bag-snatchers

THE gender desk at the National Capital District Commission has started a rehabilitation programme for petty criminals in one of the city markets.

The commission’s markets manager Charlie Pengi says the programme will identify perpetrators around the Gordon market area and give them behavioural change training.

He hopes the training will keep them out of the bad activities like pick-pocketing, bag snatching and other criminal activities. Pengi said the Gordon main market was a safe place for the public and most crime happened outside and not within the market.

He said criminals only ran into the markets to hide.

“One of the things the public don’t look at is that many problems and bad news that comes from Gordon do not come from within the market,” Pengi said.

“It comes from outside where the bus stop area is, so when perpetrators cause trouble at the bus stop they run into the market, as if the market is a bad place when in actual fact the market is safe.”

He said vendors within and outside of the market would also be keeping an eye on criminals wanting to steal from people who visit the market.

Meanwhile, Pengi said they had set up a programme with the NCDC gender desk to identify perpetrators around Gordon and give them behavioural change training.

“We recently initiated a programme and the gender desk will work closely with the police and the vendors to identify perpetrators and train them to change their attitude and mindset in how they see things.

“And maybe keep them out of the bad activities like pick-pocketing, bag snatching and all other criminal activities.”

