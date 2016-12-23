Reins too tight no employees

NASFUND staff in Lae are forever working under pressure and restricted from not talking to their family members on the phone as if they are working for a secret service organisation.

It’s so hard and frustrating to try to talk to them, even if it’s a family emergency.

And even if they answer the phone, they will be talking to you as if they don’t have that right to talk on the phone freely.

It’s so frustrating for family members.

Somehow their managers are making them work like slaves or robots and are too scared to talk freely to their relatives on the phone.

They even fear their contributing members lining up to be served for hours and hours so they are made to stand there at their counter working like slaves and you can’t talk to them.

Nasfund needs to reorganise their staff to not work in fear like slaves.

There’s something terribly wrong at the Nasfund Lae office.

Klachamin Ponyalou

Boroko, NCD

