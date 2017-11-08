Rekindling sends disappointed punters away

MANY Port Moresby punters walked away disappointed as Great Britain’s Rekindling galloped ahead to win the A$6 million (K14, 693,537) Melbourne Cup yesterday.

It was veteran jockey Corey Brown that brought Rekindling home with Johannes Vermeer, Max Dynamite and Big Duke following in the 3200-metre course.

“Rekindling, with a good light weight of 51.5kg in barrier four had a perfect chance against their other horses” said Pacific Racing and Sports Betting Ltd manager Peter McCoy. He said one lucky local punter had bet several thousands of kina on Rekindling and would get a sizeable payout.

“This is a hard race to tip and the lucky ones win in the end and not all will as always,” he said.

“There were only a few in the crowd who were jumping and waving their hands but for the rest it was a bad day.”

He did not want to confirm how much the local punter had won.

“We have to get our results and records straight on how many punters won.”

The city’s betting outlets like Pacific Racing and Sports Betting were all packed to capacity with punters making their way in as early as 7.30am when the bets opened.

At most of the local outlets in Port Moresby and other centres there was no shouting and excitement as many walked out of the bookies disappointed.

Punters placed their money on favourites Marmelo, Humidor, Almandin and Johannes Vermeer.

McCoy said the crowds on Melbourne Cup day had grown bigger over the past few years.

