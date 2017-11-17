Relatives of dead boy block road

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

Relatives of a boy killed in a road accident in Hela four years ago have set up a roadblock to demand compensation from the person responsible for the death.

Police commander Michael Wely told The National that the boy from Utupia was killed allegedly by a vehicle belonging to the Angore landowner groups.

“He was a Grade 12 student who had just completed high school in 2013 and was selected to continue his university education,” Wely said. He said the party responsible for the accident had agreed to pay compensation but nothing had eventuated to date.

“So the relatives of the deceased retaliated and blocked off the highway at Utupia.

“They are targeting any vehicle or people traveling on the road who belong to the same area as the suspected party that was responsible for the accident four years ago,” he said.

Wely said he had sent 10 police officers to negotiate with the relatives to reopen the road but they would not listen.

He said he had been in contact with the Southern Highland police commander and they would be looking at ways to settle the issue.

“I will go down to Utupia tomorrow (Friday) and try to negotiate with the relatives of the deceased and will also be in touch with the Southern Highlands commander to try to restore normalcy on that part of the highway,” Wely said.

Like this: Like Loading...