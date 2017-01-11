Relatives of victims want K50m compo

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

RELATIVES of those injured and killed in a road accident on Monday in Northern are demanding a K50 million compensation from an oil palm company, police say.

A truck belonging to the New Britain Oil Palm company collided with a PMV truck carrying 29 villagers on Monday killing 13. The 16 are admitted in hospital.

Northern police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari said yesterday people from Central Kaiva came to Popondetta to give their petition to Sohe MP Delilah Gore, Ijivitari MP David Arore and provincial administrator Sem Vegogo.

“They gave the petition peacefully and left. Police were outnumbered but we managed to control the crowd,” Gerari said.

“All the shops closed down. It was also raining heavily so everyone left.

“Police have put up a roadblock at the junction of the road leading to the oil palm company’s premises in Sangara to prevent any protestor entering to destroy properties.”

Gerari said the driver of the oil palm company truck and his crew had been detained by police for their safety.

The driver of the PMV and his crew were among the 13 killed in the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...