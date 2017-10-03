Reliable, relevant data needed for decision-making: Official

RELIABLE, relevant and timely data is needed in decision-making at all levels in Papua New Guinea, says East New Britain deputy administrator, socio economic services, Levi Mano.

He commended the decision by the Department of Education and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) to recognise this through basic monitoring and skills training for district education coordinators nationwide.

Mano, speaking during a workshop for district education coordinators for the Islands last week, said the training was aimed at increasing monitoring and evaluation.

“Improved data collection allows the Government to gauge whether the intended results of programmes have been achieved,” he said.

The workshop was organised and conducted by facilitators from Kaleva and Associates Consultants.

Like this: Like Loading...