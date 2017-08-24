Religion high on minister’s list

Youth Religion and Community Development Minister Soroi Eoe says churches throughout the country will be given more emphasis under his leadership.

The Kikori MP said this when addressing the United Church Papuan Gulf Synod at Iokea village in Gulf recently.

“This is the single-most important ministry because it deals with the most important people in society Churches,” he said.

“I am honoured and privileged to be given this ministry.

“I have been briefed by my secretary.”

Eoe said he would be looking at introducing legislation for provincial church councils to be created throughout the country to bring churches closer to government, which would mean government being closer to the people.

“This has been lacking for some time,” he said.

Eoe supported Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta’s plan to introduce a provincial church council in his province as well as commit five per cent of the provincial budget each year to churches.

“I will look at church partnership throughout Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“The problem we are facing is universal throughout Papua New Guinea.

“A key ministerial responsibility is to look at policies to address these outstanding issues, so that we can help churches which are involved in the delivery of social services such as education and health.”

