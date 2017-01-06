Relocate Manus refugees to other countries: Lawyer

THE lawyer for the asylum seekers on Manus Island has urged the governments of Australia and Papua New Guinea to relocate the refugees to other countries.

Lawyer Ben Lomai told The National yesterday that the refugees did not want to stay on Manus anymore.

He said the two governments were breaching a Supreme Court order of April 26 last year by illegally keeping the refugees on Manus. The Supreme Court had ruled that the detention of the asylum seekers on Manus was unconstitutional and that the two governments must close the detention centre.

“Why are they (refugees) continued to be forced against their will to continue to reside on Manus?

“The orders clearly stated that both governments must return the asylum seekers back to Australia,” Lomai said. He said this following reports that the refugees were misbehaving on Manus Island which saw five of them arrested this week for allegedly drinking alcohol and acting in a disorderly manner in public places.

“I warn that if the asylum seekers continue to be kept on Manus Island, there will be more problems coming,” Lomai said.

“Asylum seekers are willing to die at all costs for freedom and a better life. If they are not given freedom and a better life, they will continue to struggle for it, even if it means creating situations that attract public attention.

“And that is exactly what happened on the eve of Christmas and New Year on Manus.

“Calls for release from detention centers and return to Australia have fallen on deaf ears.”

Refugee Action Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul told The National yesterday that although the refugees needed to abide by the laws of this country, the court had declared that they were unlawfully kept in the country.

“The asylum seekers and refugees should be unconditionally released from Manus Island and returned to Australia, the place they first sought protection,” Rintoul said.

