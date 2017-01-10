Relocating refugees is an ongoing process: MP

FISHERIES Minister and deputy leader of People’s National Congress Party Mao Zeming says relocating asylum seekers on Manus to other countries is an ongoing process.

Zeming (pictured) said this yesterday amid concerns by Opposition Leader Don Polye over the alleged beating of asylum seekers by Manus police.

Polye had said the asylum seekers were doing so much damage to the country and should be removed from Manus.

However, Zeming urged Polye to “engage in smart debate, not senseless outbursts” to mislead people.

“Despite misinformation from the Opposition, asylum seekers continue to be repatriated to other countries and police training standards continue to rise,” he said.

“In relation to moving asylum seekers to other countries, this process is ongoing.

“We have to work within the bounds of the law, and that goes for everyone.

“The Opposition needs to get a better understanding of international law which means you cannot just take an asylum seeker and dump him in any country.

“This is a process that takes time as it involves negotiation between countries.”

Zeming said the Supreme Court had passed its judgement on the asylum seeker processing centre and the Government was committed to closing it.

“As this takes place asylum seekers have been permitted to move freely so long as they obey the laws of PNG,” Zeming said.

“In the coming months we will see numbers further reduced.

“Papua New Guinea’s involvement in this programme has saved countless lives that would have been lost at sea.

“It has also involved the creation of jobs on Manus in support of the programme and the development of infrastructure.

“Polye was part of Cabinet decisions taken in relation to the asylum seeker processing programme.

“He was either not listening at that time, or he is playing games now.”

Like this: Like Loading...