Relocation of barracks supported by govt agencies

PNG Defence Force Commander Brigidier-General Gilbert Toropo has commended the Government for the Cabinet’s decision for Kumul Consolidated Holdings and Lands Department to support the relocation and development of the Basilisk and Taurama barracks.

He said this yesterday after the debate in Parliament last week about the purchase of a piece of land at Manumanu in Central for Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) relocation purposes.

“The Government has approved the development of the force with commitment of K1.5 billion, however, we cannot progress if no new sites are identified and procured,” Toropo said.

He said the 2013 Defence White Paper had directed development and increasing the manpower capacity of the PNGDF to 10,000 by 2030 from its current strength of 3000.

“The requirement to identify new sites for PNGDF bases is a separate project from the NEC (National Executive Council) direction for relocation of existing units such as Basilisk Maritime Base which accommodates heavy landing craft, Taurama Barracks, 1st Royal Pacific Islands Regiment (1PIR) and Engineering Battalion in Lae.”

“Each major unit site has to be large enough to accommodate not only administrative accommodation but both married and single quarters.

Its infrastructure space must be large enough for close training areas including range training and live-firing training as part of their core business,” he said.

“This is critical to the future development of the PNGDF since most of our PNGDF units are surrounded by developments and the growing population and settlements.

