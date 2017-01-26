Relying on husband not enough for a mother

MOTHER-of-two Jerothy Sapo believes that relying on her husband’s pay as a police officer to sustain their family in a city such as Port Moresby is not enough.

That is why the 38-year-old from Ialibu, Southern Highlands, started poultry farming to support her family. They moved from Lae in 2013 after her husband got a job as a police officer.

“Even with only two children, I see that my husband’s salary could not sustain us for two weeks as life in the city is not easy,” she said.

Just like any average family, they also have to deal with extended families and relatives for school fee assistance, customary obligations such as bride price and death ceremonies on top of their daily needs.

“Because of that, I decided to start a business in poultry to support my husband and to meet the expectations of families,” Sapu said.

She started off with four boxes of chicken which she bought for K220 each. Today, she earns between K300 daily which can go up to K900 on a good day.

Her sales depends on demand, competition among poultry farmers and the weather. Sapu sells her chicken along the Gordon market fence facing the main road.

“If all my chickens grow well and do not die because of weather patterns, like too much heat, or rain, I could make a hundred percent profit from how much I spent on chicks and stock feeds,” Sapu said.

She has also expanded her little poultry business to include ducks.

However, there is no proper authorised place for her to sell expect outside Gordon Market.

“I do this at my own risks so I do not bring my ducks,” she said.

She resides at 9-Mile and hires a vehicle to come to Gordon.

