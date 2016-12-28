Remain in villages, stop moving into towns: Leader

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE Western Highlands provincial council of women president is appealing to people to stop moving into towns and cities.

Paula Mek, in her Christmas’s message to Western Highlands, which was aired on the provincial radio station 99.5 Eagle FM, said village life was better than life in town and cities. Mek said village life was very cheap and has everything that one needed to survive.

“You get free water, fire wood from the bush, food from the gardens, houses to live in but in the city, everything cost money.”

She said many people moved into cities and towns looking for a good life but eventually ended up dying.

“Stop wasting your time doing nothing around in the city looking for opportunities,” she said.

Mek said people could make money while staying in the village if only they know how to cultivate their land.

“I also appeal to the young girls and mothers to stay back in their villages.”

Meanwhile, Mek said called for a peaceful, fair, and transparent election next year.

She said maintaining peace and harmony within tribes and with the neighbours was very important.

Mek reminded ordinary citizens to “mind your own business” while politicians played their game.

