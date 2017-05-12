Remember, agriculture and development in rural PNG important

Political parties and candidate in the 2017 election have one common key policy – agriculture and development for rural Papua New Guinea.

The rural people were forgotten by successive governments and leaders all these years and why now.

The simple answer is that 80 per cent of the voting population live in rural areas.

Rural countryman and women, please don’t be fooled by candidate who don’t live in the village as they don’t our struggles.

Don’t vote for candidates who do not have a house in the village.

Don’t vote candidates who have more than one wife.

We need leaders who are God fearing.

If agriculture is a key policy for any serious candidate or party, we demand that they pass a law for subsidy on all agriculture machinery and agriculture tools and housing materials for farmers to make it affordable to develop their rural areas and improve their living standards.

KP Eddy

Bereina, Central

