Remember, education is life, guard it well

MOST schools have now officially opened for the 2017 academic year. As a token reminder to the students, do not ever take your education for granted.

Many parents went out of their way and collected the necessary amount of fees to put you in school. This should always linger in your minds.

Many students wear two masks, one at home and a different one in school. Parents however must not turn a blind eye on this fact.

Many students do not smoke and drink alcohol at home but do so behind their parents’ backs. And when they are caught and suspended, most parents are surprised as they do not expect their children to be involved in such activities.

Moreover, the students themselves must not forget the fact that your education is your life, and you must guard it well at all costs.

If you do not do so, you are vulnerable of dropping in your academic grades and thus you will never find a chance of placing in higher institutions.

It all starts from where you are. You have to use whatever little you have to accomplish greater results in the near future.

And remember, you can do it if you believe you and more so, push yourself into extensive reading and studying.

Glen Burua

DWU, Madang

