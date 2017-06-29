Remember and keep the Sabbath holy

READERS let me remind you, for some unknown reasons, we are tasked to calculate with plus/minus the history.

And using our God given knowledge we are brought to a point where we say and do things which are ungodly.

To ‘Anointed Christian 11’ we are challenged with what day to worship but the Roman Empire with Pagan Rome decided to appoint a day (Sunday) initiated by Pope Gregory X111 somewhere in 1530s .

On that note, Sunday was declared first day of the week, which we are currently using.

Our worship these days is fine because for us to decide and come up with some form of calculations, we will never succeed.

We come to understand and know our history just few years back, unlike other countries. Therefore, let’s follow this Gregorian calendar, but uphold the principles, directives and divinity of the Word of God, the Bible.

One way or the other, how we worship it must be with reference to the Bible, therefore if you are worshiping on other days, than the Sabbath Day (our Saturday) from the Gregorian calendar.

Keep the Ten Commandments, Remember the Sabbath Day and Keep it Holy.

Sabbath-Day Observer

Jacob Kavie

West Taraka Lae

