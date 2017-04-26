Remember, use your power to vote wisely

2017 National Election has arrived and polling is just around the corner.

Nominations opened on April 20 and people are up with all kinds of elections gossips around the place as to where to go and whom to choose.

Conversely, for sitting MP’s desiring to retain their seat whereas fresh contenders wanting to have the taste of being a parliamentarian.

Nevertheless the absolute decision is with the eligible voters and this is where power of anointing derives and it’s absolutely with your voters to mandate your reliable leader to represent in the haus tambaran.

However, PNG has been a spot light to the status of its economic devastation evidencing in increase on its merchandise, heavy tax on employees, domestic airfares rocketing, shortage drugs supply in our hospitals, alarming rate of lawlessness and the list goes on.

As responsible voters you should know that candidates vying for elections are systematically under you scrutiny.

Therefore, we have to set criteria that best qualify them to meet kind of requirement they have to possess to lead us.

Being a parliamentarian is not a birth right or on merit, it is a representation mandated through ballots and that should be known and respected.



Jimmy Kontualie

Turf – Club, Nine-Mile, NCD

