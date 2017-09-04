Remembering battle in the bay

SCHOOLS, the police, the Defence Force navy, ex-servicemen, scouts and girl guides participated in a parade in Alotau, Milne Bay, last Friday to commemorate the Battle of Milne Bay.

The Battle of Milne Bay was fought from August 25 to Sept 7, 1942, during World War II.

It was often described as the

first major battle of the war in the Pacific in which Allied troops decisively defeated the Japanese land forces

The United States Embassy’s Chargé d’Affairs Mary Drake, who also attended the ceremony, said was honoured to be present on behalf of the United States government and the American people to pay homage to those who fought to guarantee the freedom now enjoyed.

Drake said: “On this day in 1942, the Battle of Milne Bay was underway, and at its conclusion the Allied forces had achieved a decisive victory that helped to turn the tide of the war in the Pacific – both morally and strategically.

“The United States will continue its steadfast commitment to, and investment in the region and its diverse people.

“It is a fundamental priority for our country to continue to strengthen our regional partnerships so we all benefit from an environment that ensures peace, prosperity and a stable future.”

