Reminder to open our hearts

AT a time the world is in conflict, it requires moral courage of leaders with influence to be light. Pope Francis in his address on Christmas on Dec 14 at the Vatican appeals for people to open their hearts to light, love and life Jesus Christ would bring. “The most beautiful of Christmas joys is the joy of inner peace: The Lord has blotted out my sins, the Lord has forgiven me, the Lord has had mercy on me, He came to my rescue,” the Pope Francis said. God bless us all.

James Wanjik, Port Moresby

