Remote school receives funding to build new classrooms

A PRIMARY school in the remote part of Madang has received K100,000 to build more classrooms and teachers’ houses.

Matepi Primary School was closed in 2006 after more than 50 young girls and their families were involved in a cult movement.

The female students were referred to as “flower girls” of cult leader Steven Tari or Black Jesus.

Madang MP Nixon Duban flew into the area by helicopter recently and presented the cheque for K100,000 before a large crowd that gathered to witness the occasion.

Duban said Matepi and Gal were known as cult areas with no road access.

He committed K2 million to construct a road to link Baimak and Wanif with Matepi and Gal and to Korog where there is an existing road.

The people welcomed the news and challenged Duban to make that happen before the elections in June.

Board chairman Greg Mukura said in 2012 Duban gave K5000 to the school and that assisted the school to restore its operations.

Mukura said the school was reopened in 2013 and students continued their education.

He said the school has 320 students and eight teachers.

Duban is the first Madang MP to bring government intervention to the community.

Construction of the first ever road linking that community is underway with funding from DSIP funds.

