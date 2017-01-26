Remote tribe needs government support

A TRIBE discovered only in the 1980s in the most remote part of Madang needs government assistance to develop the area.

The Hagahai people in the Simbai area of Madang were found on April 14, 1984, by an Australian Baptist Union Church executive Ben Howard.

The Baptist Union used to provide basic health and education services in the area.

The first educated person in the area was Benjamin Ngangan who became a community health worker and operated the Mamusi Health Centre in the area.

Ngangan said the Madang government used to provide immunisation and drugs for the health centre.

He said the government helped to construct a community school that only catered for grades one to four but it was not operating well since it was burnt during a tribal fight a few years ago.

Ngangan said more schools and aid posts needed to be constructed there for people to feel the presence of the government.

He said the Hagahai people did not have enough Grade 10 and 12 school leavers to further their education to become teachers and community health workers to serve in their area.

The next educated person from the area was attending a community health programme in Baiyer, Western Highlands.

Ngangan said the airstrip was one of the services that they managed carefully because it was the only means to get medical supplies and school material.

