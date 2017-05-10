Removal of election posters illegal, official says

By JAMES GUMUNO

REMOVAL of election candidates’ posters are illegal and those responsible can been sued for it.

Western Highlands election manager Philip Telape and his provincial election steering committee said that yesterday during a media briefing on election preparation in the province.

Telape said that any candidate and their supporters were not allowed to tear down or remove posters of rival candidates.

He said that if one of the candidates or supporters saw anyone tearing or removing their campaign posters, they would have them arrested and taken to court.

Yesterday in Mt Hagen city, an Asian businessman was beaten by supporters of a prominent leader and candidate for Hagen open for removing posters on the wall in front of his shop.

Telape said that people should respect election posters. The posters helped to educate voters to know about their candidates, box numbers and their policies.

He said the posters were purposely put up for the people to see and know.

Meanwhile, Telape said election preparation in the province was going smoothly. He said despite a small budget allocation received based on their activity plans, it was all progressing smoothly.

He said the Western Highlands government assisted them with K500,000 and the Hagen district development authority helped with K230,000.

