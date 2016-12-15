Remove the fear of sorcery

THE brutal murder of two elderly and helpless women in Asaro, Eastern Highlands has added another statistic to the ongoing litany of sorcery-related killings around the country.

Sadly, the murders happened at a time when, in one part of the country, awareness on violence against women and girls is gaining momentum.

Political leaders and groups in Port Moresby have in the recent days spoken up against such violence and called for a change.

The message is slowing but surely getting through.

The recently completed Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Port Moresby has also given voice to the campaign.

However, given the gains made so far in Port Moresby and other urban centres, it is quite disheartening to hear of continued violence against women in the middle of a campaign against such evil. A recent meeting of church leaders in Lae was devoted to finding ways to arbitrary acts of violence, especially against people suspected of practising sorcery.

The churches themselves acknowledge that the problem is so widespread and deeply rooted in communities that it would take more than legislation alone to address it.

Historically, we are a people given to witchcraft, sorcery and worship of a host of gods.

The ancestors in this land of rugged mountain ridges, deep lagoons, raging rivers and imposing rock faces on far off islands had gods of their own who lived in such confines.

The forefathers sacrificed or dedicated the abundance or our gardens, the fat of our wild game and domesticated pigs and even our offspring to these gods and co-existed with them.

The early missionaries came with the good news that challenged the beliefs.

They were introduced to a God who loved even those with cannibalistic and murderous tendencies.

More of the white man came, and even our own brothers from the South Seas, bearing the good news and made landfall on Yule Island, Duke of York Islands, Tumleo Island and Maneba.

Some perished from tropical diseases, some were killed. But the message they bore struck hearts.

It was truly a miracle that we who believed in a multitude of gods became as one and today acknowledge one God as the king of them all.

We have found common ground to face each other, even marrying and giving to marriage, having buried all tribal bigotry.

It may be a Utopian wish that the Christian faith would eliminate all other beliefs and especially the fear of sorcery.

In reality, the gospel of love and peace is still seriously challenged by beliefs in sorcery and witchcraft.

It is a reality that some of those who are directly involved or condone acts of violence against suspected sorcerers are actually professing Christians.

What is even more shocking is that those who suffer the worst forms of torture and death are mainly defenseless old men and women.

They are the easiest targets because of their standing in community or because they may be acting differently from the rest or leading solitary lives.

In provinces such as Eastern Highlands, Madang and Chimbu, there have been way too many incidences of sorcery-related killings or torture.

Last week a meeting was told there were over 100 such cases reported annually in the Chimbu.

The deprivation of liberty and senseless killings without any proof of wrong doing must not be allowed to go on.

We commend the churches for realising the urgency of the situation and questioning themselves and others what could be done to stop the trend of violence.

However, apart from efforts by churches and state agencies, individuals and especially Christians themselves need take a more active role in this fight.

As long as they harbour two sets of beliefs, they will let the fear of sorcery lead them to acts of violence against innocent people, which is contrary to their faith.

It is a matter of choosing between believing in a loving and all-powerful God or clinging to the fear of sorcery.

Christians are expected therefore to take a stand, to rekindle their faith and battle this culture of violence that has gone on for too long in this nation.

We can no longer rely on others to clean up our acts.

It is time we solve our own problems and stop passing the buck so to speak.

