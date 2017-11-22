Remove illegal houses: Pelika

Illegal houses on State land in the Lae city residential areas will be bulldozed, Morobe lands and physical planning commitee chairman Thomas Pelika says.

Pelika said the ruthless approach would discourage land-grabbing in districts and Lae and unacceptable buildings in city.

“It is illegal for businesses, especially shops and clubs to encroaching into residential areas by acquiring State land by building steel beam structures; this is not commercial land,” Pelika said.

“If I had my way, bulldozers would run over the spiked fences and buildings erected on State land and not following proper land acquisition procedures and building board standards and criteria,” Pelika said.

“Even reserved land for public purpose will be investigated and recouped,” he said.

Pelika said a review should be conducted for all land dealings and titles awarded, including the standard of commercial buildings “sprouting like mushrooms in the residential areas”.

“We accept the development but genuine procedures must be followed. One person or company must own one land parcel and not more than two.,” he said, blaming the provincial lands and physical planning (MPLPP) administration over the delay in the swearing-in of the new board.

“Soon after swearing-in, I will visit and talk with the Lands and Physical Planning Minister Justin Tkatchenko regarding land deals in Lae to ensure applications for land acquisition in Morobe are submitted in Lae and not in Waigani” he said.

Programme adviser Jonah Suvi said they did not have money for the swearing-in to take place.

