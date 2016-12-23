Remove staff, MP says

POMIO MP Elias Kapavore says, it is time to remove the public servants in East New Britain who are not performing that normal duties.

Kapavore said this during the last assembly meeting on Tuesday at the Vunapope conference centre.

“We have hardworking public servants in ENB but there are some who really need to commit themselves,” Kapavore said.

“They just waste their time and I am disappointed.

“There are some public servants who are here just for the sake of getting paid and the administration must come down hard on them and get rid of them, it is a must.”

The assembly also approved the province’s 2017 budget totaling K263,794,820.

Governor Ereman ToBaining Jr, in his budget speech, highlighted that the success of the budget would depend on how effective the implementation machinery has stepped up to the challenge of managing the process using the resources available.

Kapavore noted that in the 2017 budget, personnel emoluments took up the largest slice (38 per cent) among three major expenditure areas.

Goods and services received 27 per cent and the development budget received 35 per cent.

He said for the past four years, ENB had received K40 million for DSIP and K80 million PSIP and people were querying the use of the funds.

