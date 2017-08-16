Renewable sector seen as key to unlocking growth

The strategic direction to achieve Vision 2050 aspirations is for PNG to focus on the renewable sectors of agriculture, forestry, fisheries and eco-tourism, Education secretary Dr Uke Kombra says.

He said the country needed to shift from focusing on the mining and energy sectors which were dominating the economy.

He said the key element in strengthening the renewable sector was to have a skilled workforce.

‘Technical vocational education training (TVET) is the pivotal element in training a skilled workforce to achieve Vision 2050,” Kombra said.

Acting deputy secretary-TVET and United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) official Winnie Leka delivered Kombra’s speech at the TVET principals, directors and governing council chairpersons’ consultative forum currently underway in Lae.

“But how do we shift the economy that is currently dominated by the mining and energy sectors to renewable sector in agriculture, forestry, fisheries, eco-tourism, and

manufacturing and beyond 2050,” Kombra said.

“To achieve the aspirations will need the required skilled workforce and the TVET sector constitutes the majority of workforce that manipulates renewable and

non-renewable resources for economic gain.

“However, this category of human capital is in short supply in Papua New Guinea and we have a huge challenge on our hands which we must stop talking and start talking action,” he said.

He said in order to meet this need, the education department needs to:

Maintain partnerships with stakeholders including National Apprenticeship and Trade Testing Board (NATTB), National Training Council (NTC), Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (DHERST), Department of Labour and Industrial Relations, Department of National Planning, employers, employee associations and provincial government agencies to ensure adequate planning

and access to information and resources;

Provide TVET programmes and services relevant to vocational skill needs in industries in country;

Maintain relationships between technical and vocational colleges for more access to advanced skills and reliable quality information linked to accreditation to strengthen alternate pathways;

Ensure the national polytechnic institutes, business colleges, technical and vocational colleges are provided with relevant education and training needs related to industries and communities;

Ensure a competent teaching force that is responsive to contemporary skills needed in industries, communities and learning needs of students and trainees;

Enhance wellbeing of Papua New Guinea through acquisition, development and formal recognition of competencies that are relevant to their economic and social life;

Build effective TVET divisions that focus on overall planning, quality, coordination, monitoring and evaluation; and

Promote a coordinated and unified public TVET through integration of technical and vocational education.

“The aim is to bring TVET to the people instead of people looking for TVET,” Kombra said.

