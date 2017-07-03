Renovations for medical vessel

A MEDICAL ship run by a Townsville Christian mission organisation will get a major revamp before returning to Papua New Guinea.

The mv YWAM PNG has returned to Cairns after eight months travelling to remote areas of PNG to deliver healthcare services.

A Townsville Bulletin report says a team of volunteers will live on the ship to carry out renovations, including an increase in accommodation capacity from 116 to 140 people and building a training room.

YWAM Medical and Training Ships managing director Ken Mulligan said volunteers would be busy over three months, maintaining and renovating the ship ahead of another eight months in PNG.

“We have people come from all over the world to assist,” Mulligan says.

“It’s just wonderful to have the support of so many individuals.”

Mulligan said increasing the accommodation would allow more volunteers to join the outreach trips.

“Little by little we build our capacity, year by year,” he said.

“We’ve got great support from the PNG Government and they would like us to expand.”

The organisation is also searching for local mariners and tradespeople to volunteer aboard the ship to help with the revamp.

The mv YWAM PNG will sail out of Townsville in September, after the organisation’s annual fundraiser. – Townsville Bulletin

