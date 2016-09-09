Renovations underway at National Cultural Commission

THE National Cultural Commission (NCC) head office is undergoing a minor facelift to create a conducive working environment.

The changes came as a result of the inclusion of the Ministry for Tourism, Arts and Culture plus the Office of Tourism, Arts and Culture (OTAC).

Both offices moved in two months ago from Down Town Port Moresby.

According to NCC media officer Bola Noho, office spaces previously occupied by NCC divisions were relocated and swapped around to create more space.

“Minster for Tourism, Arts and Culture Tobias Kulang said the relocation of the Office of Tourism Arts and Culture (OTAC) and his office to NCC head office was to cut down on rental costs,” Noho said.

“Kulang said his decision to move his ministry and its agencies to Tabari Haus at Boroko was to centralise the agencies for better coordination.

“The ministry is re-aligning itself to give a new look to its agencies and as such the NCC head office was given the facelift with interior redevelopments.”

Noho said the facelift would provide a pleasant change of environment for the staff of the NCC and ministry.

