Repay money: Court

By JIMMY KALEBE

THE Lae District Court ordered a man to repay another man the money he had borrowed from him plus interest.

The court told Chris Gayer’s lawyer that his client should pay Dalinda Dalaka K10,000 plus interest by July 31.

Gayer was not present in court and was also absent in the previous two sessions.

In his absence his lawyer made an ex-parte application to the court asking for the court to issue a directive for the defendant to pay up his loan.

Senior Magistrate Jeremiah Singomat granted an ex-parte order that Gayer meet the cost plus any expenses acquired during the case.

The court heard that the complainant and defendant made a verbal agreement before the money was given to the defendant.

In another case, a man had his case against a security company struck out after the summons he had prepared was unclear as to who the defendants were.

Singomat struck off the case between Melford Amene and the Millenium Guards Ltd over worker’s compensation.

A representative from the Millenum Guards told the court that he could not clearly identify who the defendants were on the summons.

Singomat says since the summons did not identify clearly who the defendants were, the case would be struck off and asked Amene to prepare another summons for a fresh case.

He told Amene to clearly identify who the defendants were if he had to file another summons.

