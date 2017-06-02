Replace plastics with bilums, Gawi says

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE Bilum Export Promotion Authority (BEPA) wants to see the bilum replacing plastic bags for shopping purposes.

BEPA executive officer Sharlene Gawi told The National, following the Government’s proposal in 2015 to ban plastic bags in shops, that the only issue they could face was the cost the bilum compared to the plastic bag.

“We would indeed be happy to see bilums replace plastic bags for shopping,” she said.

But there are challenges that need addressing which the government needs to take into consideration.

“Can we produce bilum as quickly as and quicker than plastic bags to cater for the amount of shopping people do per day?

“There is also the part where we educate the general public on the use of bilums instead of plastic bags.

“Plastic bags are re-used for garbage disposal.

“What alternatives can we suggest?”

She said it was great that dialogue on the issue had begun.

But everyone needs to think through some details and practices from the perspective of the weavers, the public, shopowners and waste management system.

Gawi said awareness was the key.

“We cannot provide a comprehensive plan to create awareness and consequently implement this concept,” she said.

“The Government proposal needs to be thought through in light of some of the factors presented.

“We as an organisation are more focused on the international market because we can command a higher price for bilums which in turn benefits our weavers.”

