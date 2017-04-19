Report abuse, negligence of children, Solomon says

ISSUES concerning abuse of children and negligence must be reported in order for the case to be taken up by authorities, Community Development Secretary Anna Solomon says.

Solomon told The National the cases had to be reported so that there is a complainant and the case is followed through.

“For us, we have to make sure that this Lukautim Pikinin Act is understood, we are planning on a major awareness drive nationwide. We will work closely with Unicef (United Nations international children’s fund) to translate to community languages so that they understand what these laws are,” she said.

“We have the police, the law and justice sector and other stakeholders who will be working with us.”

Solomon said only the NCD had statistics of such cases involving children right now.

