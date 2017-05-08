Report election offences, says Police

By JUNIOR UKAHA

MEMBERS of the public who know election-related offences should report them immediately to police, a senior police officer says.

Northern region assistant commissioner Peter Guinness said as candidates and supporters campaigned for eight weeks leading up to the election, any breaches of the election laws should be reported.

“Offences like buying and selling of votes is illegal,” Guinness said.

“If you know of an election official or security official engaged in the election receiving bribes, let me know so that we can deal with them.

“Hijacking of ballot boxes and exerting undue influence, threat and pressure on voters and election officials are election offences and people doing those will be arrested and charged.

“If you tamper with ballot papers and election results and double vote, you will also be arrested and charged by police.”

Guinness said people who committed election offences would be charged under the Election Act and the Criminal Code Act.

He said an example needed to be set in this election so that in the future people would think twice before committing election offences.

