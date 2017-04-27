‘Report funds misuse’

THE Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) has urged the public to file any complaint in relation to the administration of public funds.

“The office is primarily concerned with the administration of public programmes and accounting for public funds, and public servants who feel that there may be irregularities in their departments should file a complaint if nothing is done by their internal audit committee,” Auditor-General Philip Nauga said in a statement yesterday.

In view of the elections, Nauga said other complaints should be filed with the Ombudsman Commission to ensure transparency and accountability.

Nauga said AGO had limited capacity to investigate individual cases and highlighted challenges presented by a growing public service.

“The AGO delivers audit services across the length and breadth of Papua New Guinea and there are more than 600 entities that AGO deals with and so the challenge for AGO is to allocate available resources to what is deemed as urgent,” he said.

Despite these challenges, AGO still aims to deliver quality reports on time and those reports after being tabled in parliament, are made available to the public on their website; www.ago.gov.pg

