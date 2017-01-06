Report injured escapees: Waipo

PAPUA New Guinea Correctional Service Commissioner Michael Waipo yesterday called on medical officers in East Sepik to report any injured escapee seeking treatment for wounds sustained during the breakout on Sunday.

Waipo said about 20 escapees had sustained serious injuries when they fought warders at Boram prison.

“They might be attempting to get treatment in health centres in the province,” he said.

“So I’m now appealing to medical officers and the general public to report to the police and the PNGCS officers at Boram jail any suspicious patient with serious bodily injuries.

“I’m also warning the public not to harbour the criminals on the run but report them.” Waipo said 29 inmates made a dash for freedom towards the staff quarters to Perigo Creek and the bush but were cornered at the new prison relocation site by CS officers after the alarm was sounded.

“At that sites the escapees put up a fierce resistance resulting in many of them sustaining injuries. Nine of them were recaptured,” he said.

The nine were taken back to the prison for treatment.

Two encountered complication and were rushed to the Boram General Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.”

He also urged the public to help police and Correction Services officers recapture the escapees as they were high prisoners and were a threat to the community.

