Report officers taking money for visas, says Kantha

Acting chief migration officer Solomon Kantha, pictured, wants the public to report extortion of foreign business owners by people claiming to be his officers.

He is also calling on the public to report about his staff members taking fees to process passports, visas, citizenships or compliances.

Kantha has put out a public notice in the newspapers and called for people to email complaints to: complaints@immigration.gov.pg.

“We are now improving the integrity of our processes. This is for any form of complaints. This notice was issued earlier and available for the public,” Kantha said.

“We are just advising the public that we have a process to deal with complaints.”

Kantha said that they would be setting up an internal investigation team to deal with complaints to ensure appropriate action would be taken.

However, sources within Immigration claimed that former immigration officers were threatening foreigners to pay up or be deported.

