WHO report records increase in TB cases worldwide

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2016 says in 2015 there was an estimated 10.4 million new TB cases worldwide.

The report said that out of 10.4 million new cases 56 per cent were men, 34 per cent women, 10 per cent children and 11 per cent people living with HIV.

“Six countries accounted for 60 per cent of the new cases; India, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Pakistan and South Africa. Global progress depends on major advances in TB prevention and care in these countries,” the report stated.

“Worldwide, the rate of decline in TB incidence remained at only 1.5 per cent from 2014 to 2015.

“This needs to accelerate to a 4-5 per cent annual decline by 2020 to reach the first milestones of the End TB Strategy.”

The WHO End TB Strategy was adapted from the sustainable development goals (SDGs) 2030 target of ending the global TB epidemic.

It said despite reduction of TB deaths by 22 per cent between the years 2000 to 2015 TB remained one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide in 2015. “Despite some progress in the pipeline for new diagnostics, drugs and regimens and vaccines, TB research and development remains severely underfunded,” it stated.

“At least US$2 billion (K6.35bn) per year is needed for TB research and development. Funding during the decade 2005-2014 never exceeded US$0.7 billion (K2.22bn) per year.” WHO recommended baseline national surveys to assess the nature and severity of TB patient costs and to improve service delivery.

It said the available evidence about links between ending TB and poverty must be used to advocate for poverty elimination and actions on related risk factors, such as non-communicable disease prevention, food security and housing.

