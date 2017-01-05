Report reveals agro potential

A major contributor to the economy and largest employment sector, the agriculture sector is the best chance for the country to steer its economy away from one reliant on extractive resource exports to a more broad-based, diversified system, according to Oxford business group.

In a report on Oxford business group website, the PNG government has rolled out numerous agriculture development plans all seeking to boost efficiency and output from the sector while improving incomes and conditions for the large portion of the population tied to the sector.

Faced with significant challenges stemming from technical, cultural, budgetary and geographic limitations, these plans, such as the National Agricultural Development Plan (NADP) 2007-2016, have resulted in mixed and often lackluster results.

Developed with assistance from the World Bank, the NADP set targets of 5 per cent annual growth in the agricultural sector to be obtained by improving upon eight key priority areas ranging from food and nutrition security to information management and communication.

Taken as whole, the NADP mapped out a strategic direction for the sector along with implementation plans backed up by strong, long-term government financing of a PGK1bn ($341.4m) budget for its 10-year lifespan.

Global demand More recently, prices for PNG’s agricultural export commodities have been negatively affected by weakening global demand throughout 2015 along with adequate global supply for most commodities and the effects of the prolonged drought affecting much of the country.

The cocoa sector is also recovering from a crippling bout with Cocoa Pod Borer (CPB), which decimated cocoa trees in many areas of the country and pushed many smallholders into cultivating other crops.

But with the scourge now largely contained, the silver lining to the devastation to much of the country’s cocoa crop is that the infestation wiped out many of the industry’s older, mature trees which were past their producing prime.

Now, with government and other programmes focused on rebuilding the agriculture and fisheries sector from the ground up, a new generation of high-quality, CPB-resistant strains of cocoa are being planted which will ultimately serve as a base for a more productive and reliable cocoa crop that will soon be entering its prime production years.

Challenges The programmer’s real-world effectiveness was hampered, however, by numerous administrative and funding issues as well as a lack of communication and continuity across different government bodies from the national level down to the provincial and local.

While the government has engaged programmes such as the NADP to address some of the sector’s most pressing issues such as financing, farm to market facilitation, education and training and subsidised inputs, the results of these programmes have been difficult to quantify in the past, as the implementing entities generally lack mechanisms to collect information on the outcomes.

In other instances, the strategies lack enough continuity to be able to assess their effectiveness in a longer- term scenario.

This inability to implement an effective development scheme from the top down remains a common source of consternation voiced by many in the agriculture sector: that there is a disconnect between a real need for positive change and unfulfilled political promises.

In the nation’s 2016 budget, funds destined for the DAL had been slashed significantly to PGK27.2bn ($9.3bn) in 2014, PGK38.7bn ($13.2bn) in 2015 and PGK43.3bn ($14.8bn) in 2016.

Budgetary projections beyond this appear to require further belttightening by the department as well, with projected allocations dropping off dramatically starting in 2017, to PGK14.9bn ($5.1bn).

Going to market In spite of the country’s nutrientrich volcanic soil and generally ample precipitation, the country’s agriculture sector continues to struggle with high production prices due to inefficiencies across the value chain.

Around 80 per cent of the industry is made of traditional smallholder farmers which lack the resources and knowledge to gain the efficiencies achieved by larger farms utilising economies of scale and modern farming practices.

Although plantation-style agriculture once extended to a number of crops in the country, the palm oil sector is currently the only agricultural commodity to employ this model of production and as such, remains the dominant export product within the sector.

– oxfordbusinessgroup.com

Like this: Like Loading...