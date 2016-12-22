Report revels impact of El Nino on food crops

The drought and frost during the El Nino period in 2015 took a heavy toll on the supply of key fresh produce for both self-consumption and for sale at market in many parts of the country, according to Fresh Produce Development Agency general-manager Mark Worinu.

He said in FPDA’s 2015 annual report that the situation caused widespread shortages which resulted in high market prices.

“While this was a blessing in disguise for some farmers who were able to benefit from the price hike, it was a curse too many people around the country, especially in the regions that had been worst affected.

“This variability is the manifestation of the infant stage of the food production and supply system in the country.

“Given this situation, it places a great challenge on FPDA as it endeavours to lead in the transformation of a predominantly subsistenceoriented production system into a reliable production system that is market-focused, as captured in the 20 year strategic plan and the second medium-term plan.”

Worinu said important commodities like Irish potato and bulb onions which FPDA had been passionately promoting over the years were affected the most during the period of frost and drought.

“More than 29,000kg of elite and certified seeds worth K89, 000 were destroyed during the catastrophe,” he said.

“Despite the challenge, about 13,000kg (13 tonnes) of elite potato seeds were planted under the outgrower arrangement and more than 23,000 tonnes of potato seeds were harvested and sold to seed farmers.”

Worinu said there was an acute supply of bulb onion supply into the market.

“This issue is exacerbated when the Government imposed a ban on the importation of 14 crops including bulb onion and potato during the period of drought and frost,” he said.

“It became a national issue and the Government consequently relieved the situation with a moratorium which is still in force and tasked FPDA and market-end players to work together to establish a way forward that would address the consistency of supply of bulb onion and other produce, while providing support for the local growers and industry.”

