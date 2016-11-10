Report says CIC failed to provide financial statements

By MALUM NALU

THE Coffee Industry Corporation, in the absence of a proper board, failed to provide financial statements for 2014 and 2015, according to the Report of the Auditor-General 2015.

The same applied to the Coffee Industry Fund which it runs, and its subsidiary company Patana No 61 Ltd.

“At the time of preparing this report, the inspection and audit of the accounts and records and examination of the financial statements of the corporation for the year ended December 31, 2013, was in progress,” Auditor-General Philip Nauga said.

“The financial statements of the corporation for the years ended December 31, 2014 and 2015 had not been submitted for my inspection and audit.”

Nauga also made the same comments for the Coffee Industry Fund.

The main purpose of the fund is to stabilise the coffee industry by giving the CIC the financial ability to implement schemes relating to stabilisation and equalisation of coffee prices and stockholdings of coffee. He made the same remarks for Patana No 61 Ltd, a company wholly owned by CIC, whose main activity is to invest in property.

