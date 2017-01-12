Report serious crimes police told

DISTRICT police station commanders should report serious crimes to the police commanders for their information, Morobe police chief Augustine Wampe says.

He said he was unaware of the serious criminal activities in Menyamya in the past six months.

He said district police station commanders were responsible for alerting the police headquarters immediately when serious offences occurred.

Cases of killings, attempted murder, carnal knowledge, rape, grievous body harm and gender violence recently emerged from Menyamya.

“That is news to me. I never received any reports related to killings in Menyamya in last six months. Suspects roaming freely endangering lives,” Wampe said.

He said the station commanders knew of the chain of command, processes and protocols of operations and should not rely on monthly reports alone.

Menyamya station commander Kisa Arnold told The National that more than five murders and other serious crimes were committed but he was catering alone for the Kome, Wapi, Kapao and Nanema-Kareba LLGs.

