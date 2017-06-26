Report sexual offences, Police say

By JIMMY KALEBE

LAE POLICE will carry out more awareness to address an increasing number of sexual offences against minors, says a senior officer.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendent commander Anthony Wagambie Jr said many cases were not being reported to police.

“It is now our task to educate the community to report sexual offences on minors to police,” he said.

Children are being sexually assaulted by adults and we must speak out against this behaviour in our communities, he said.

On many occasions, such cases are dealt with at community level and ‘the perpetrators get lesser punishments”, Wagambi Jr told police officers during an election parade.

“In response to that, the police juvenile and justice division and the sexual offence squad units will have an additional two vehicles each to boost their work,” he said.

“Many times, we do not understand the work that these units do,” he said.

Wagambi Jr blamed the police for ill treatment of juveniles which hardened them to commit crime.

He said to improve the juvenile justice division and sexual offence squad, police would have to treat young people fairly to make them become good citizens.

Like this: Like Loading...