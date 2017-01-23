Report shops selling overdue products

A HEALTH inspector in Port Moresby has called upon the city residents to report on shops selling overdue food products.

“We need to work together with the public to ensure that shops are in compliance with health standards,” senior environmental health officer Matthew Laba says.

He said on Friday after inspecting the newly renovated Boroko police cells, which is expected to open next week.

Laba, who is one of the three health inspectors with the National Capital District Commission looking after the Port Moresby North-East electorate, says the city is developing fast and there is a need to maintain health standards, especially with food.

“Upon our routine inspections we do find a lot of products in stores that are expired and not good for public consumption. Our job is to inspect and observe that health standards are maintained,” Laba said.

He said the city was developing very fast and new shops would be opening but there was a shortage of health inspectors.

“We are appealing to the public that if they come across anything they should report it to us,” Laba said.

