Report shows absence of law to address customary land issues

THERE is no proper law to address customary land issues in the country, an official says.

Communal Land Law Foundation principal adviser Mali Voi said that in relation to findings from an academic report that outlines economic evaluation of the compensation to which landowners were entitled to if they sued the government successfully.

“The findings from the Framework for assessing compensation for the wrongful loss of customary land in Papua New Guinea written by Dr Tim Anderson, a senior economic lecturer from the University of Sydney in Australia, considered a range of issues in regard to how best PNG can assess the compensation to which affected customary landowners would be entitled for their losses, including damage from logging operations on their land,” he said.

Voi told The National, after Anderson presented an abstract of his report in Port Moresby on Monday, that even if landowners came up with compensation values, which laws were they to use to seek compensation from those foreign corporations?

“Currently, our legal system is using the English common laws that do not capture the interest of our traditional or customary land issues,” Voi said.

He claimed that those laws tended to serve the interest of the foreigners rather than serving the people of this country.

Voi said even in schools and universities, students were not taught anything on PNG laws.

“The current laws are used to dispossess us as we’ve been dominated by foreigners and we are basically helping the foreigners rather than helping our own people.”

Like this: Like Loading...