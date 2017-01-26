Report vandals to council

THE Lae City Council will reward anyone who reports people damaging public infrastructure in the city, Lae City Lord Mayor says.

City manager Roy Kamen made the appeal after a few business houses in Lae raised concerns over public safety after solar light poles were knocked down by careless drivers. Kamen told The National that the council would be imposing tougher laws to punish people with such careless behaviour who disrespect government initiatives and properties.

“The councilors in Lae will be conducting a meeting to introduce an Act that will punish people who disrespect public property and initiatives by the government,” said Kamen.

“We want to change the mind set of people in the city because this has been an ongoing problem. These few people are spoiling the good image of our city and wasting taxpayers’ money. There will also be a reward for anyone who reports such people to the city council and offenders will be penalised accordingly.”

Karmen said it was costly to put up public infrastructure and services to benefit city residents but a few careless people were destroying them.

“I am now warning the public and appealing to residents in Lae to report anyone who is caught destroying power poles, unscrewing solar lights and other properties which can cause threats to public safety.”

Like this: Like Loading...