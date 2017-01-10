‘Reporters must be fair in reporting’

By PISAI GUMAR

REPORTERS should never allow themselves to become “briefcase carriers” for politicians but to concentrate on educating the public about socio-economic issues, former Morobe Governor Luther Wenge says.

He said journalism was a noble profession which informed and educated people about what was right and wrong and shaped human nature and society.

“Reporters must be fair in their reporting based on facts and figures, not beer reporting. Beer reporting is garbage,” Wenge said.

Wenge said some reporters were lured by MPs to write stories which promoted them.

Wenge was paying tribute to late journalist Oseah Philemon.

Philemon was laid to rest at his Pile village in Labu, west of Lae city on Sunday.

His funeral service was held at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Lae led by Rev. Garry Mangiri on Friday.

Wenge, Lutheran church Head Bishop Jack Urame, Sir Nagora Bogan, former senior police officer Giossi Labi were among other Morobean leaders, public servants and company executives who attended the service.

