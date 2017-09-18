Reporting, arranging HIV data easy: Official

By OGIA MIAMEL

DOING HIV reporting and arrangement of data in clinics is easy and not rocket science like what some health workers think, an official says.

United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention strategic information adviser Dr Abel Yamba said clinicians should understand their data and convert it into information. For example, draw comparisons between males and females tested for HIV per month.

“There is a lot of data that comes to you. It is important to the national health level so we can inform the (health) secretary these are the data that we have,” Yamba said.

“You have to know what you have at the clinics and then read that data, understand that data, and use the data. The data is usable when in the form of tables and graphs.

“Just numbers alone you won’t understand.”

Yamba said HIV reporting was important because the Government would use credible data to know the HIV epidemic, prepare response and understand the gaps.

“For proper programme planning, programme management and targeted interventions to reduce HIV transmission and mortality and improved quality of life for person living with HIV.

“Common challenges in HIV reporting are manpower not well trained or monitored, transport cost, test kits stock fluctuation and survey forms issues.

He said the revised flow chart would be introduced to health facilities to ensure high quality of data reached the Health Department.

