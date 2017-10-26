Reports on autopsy to be released in two weeks

By HELEN TARAWA

AN autopsy of Rosalyn Albaniel Evara’s body was conducted by PNG’s chief pathologist Dr Seth Fose yesterday.

Fose told the media outside the funeral home where he carried out the procedure to determine how she died that the autopsy was conducted on an order from the coroner’s court.

“We conducted an autopsy on the late Rosalyn Albaniel Evara upon receiving a coroner’s court order to go ahead with post-mortem,” Fose said.

“The autopsy is a full autopsy, the external part of it and the internal examination, which is a normal autopsy procedure.

“We’ve collected some tissues for analysis at the laboratory. The final report we will be able to release after two weeks.

“Cause of death – we are unable to disclose at the moment pending the results (or analysis) of the tissue that we have collected for further tests – so we cannot say much.”

Evara’s funeral was to have been held on Tuesday in Port Moresby but was postponed indefinitely following the intervention by National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop.

Parkop wanted a proper autopsy carried out after suggestions that she had died as a result of injuries she had suffered.

During her funeral service on Monday in Port Moresby, her aunt Mary Albaniel showed the congregation images of her body with injury marks on it and claimed that she was a victim of violence.

Evara’s family thanked the government for taking over her case to ensure that the cause of her death was properly determined.

Fose said the preliminary findings would be released to the corona by the end of this week, with the final report to be available in about two weeks.

He said the funeral could go ahead as the death document had been issued for the warrant of burial.

“We will write the autopsy report and because it’s a corona’s court order, the coroner’s office picks up the report and our investigating homicide officer or CID general will collect a copy for their own court files to submit to the coroner’s court for committal,” Fose said.

Like this: Like Loading...