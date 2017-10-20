Reports keeping TSC updated

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

Schools in National Capital District (NCD) are now providing monthly reports to the Teaching Service Commission (TSC), commission chairman Baran Sori says.

“For the first time, we have started this exercise in NCD this year,” he said.

“Head teachers in NCD – from elementary schools to teachers colleges and technical institutions – are submitting monthly reports and briefings to the commission on teachers’ attendance and performances.

“We are monitoring that for a good reason. Teachers are paid for working from 7.45am to 4.06pm each working day.

“If teachers go to school each day at 8.30 or 9am and leave school before instructional hours end, then they are not performing until 4.06pm, and we will calculate pay deductions accordingly.

“This is the first time we are starting in NCD and we will roll-out to all the provinces.”

“It’s very difficult to manage teachers in the provinces because the employer, TSC has only 33 officers dealing with 56,000 teachers.

“Ideally, the employer must have officers in the provinces to monitor teachers’ resumption and monthly returns.

“We want to know how many teachers are in the schools and how many have normally absconded from duties during the day and we want those reports on a monthly basis because without them we cannot monitor teacher’s attendance and performance and make appropriate decisions on salaries and allowances.

“Teachers resuming late in the beginning of the term must state their reasons to TSC.”

