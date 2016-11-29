Repsol affirms support

REPSOL has confirmed its commitment to Papua New Guinea during a meeting with Petroleum and Energy Minister Nixon Duban in Brisbane, Australia last week.

Repsol’s vice-president Jesus Chillón said the commitment to Papua New Guinea had been demonstrated this year by the company’s Strickland drilling campaign in the PPL 269 licence, plus its engagement (on behalf of the PDL10 joint venture) with Kramer Ausenco to conduct studies on domestic power demands and gas to power opportunities in Western using gas from the Stanley field.

Duban discussed with Repsol, Horizon Oil and Osaka Gas the joint efforts of the key gas owners in Western – to aggregate and progress development of discovered gas resources, including the Stanley field.

Repsol, a Spanish integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Madrid, holds 10 licenses in PNG – nine in Western and one offshore in the Gulf of Papua through the acquisition of Talisman Energy.

He was briefed on the joint working group established by gas owners and operators to advance the proposed Western gas aggregation and export project.

Chillón said: “The use of gas for domestic power generation could help transform PNG’s economy, improve the balance of payments by replacing imported liquid fuels with clean, locally-produced natural gas and provide affordable electricity to towns and villages.

“Strong collaboration across petroleum and mining industries, together with appropriate government support, including incentives and policy directives, is required to realise this vision.”

