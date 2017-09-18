Rescue team dispatched after dinghy capsized

By PISAI GUMAR

MOROBE provincial disaster coordinator Charlie Masange has dispatched a team out to sea in search of people said to be missing after a dinghy capsized in waters of Huon Gulf on Independence Day.

At least one man died in the incident and his body was repatriated to Angau Memorial General Hospital morgue on Saturday evening while others including a pregnant woman, were rescued.

Masange said that the report on the mishap and missing persons was sketchy and could only be confirmed by the search and rescue team dispatch at 6am yesterday.

The bad weather after 11am on Saturday with heavy rains and northeasterly winds caused rough seas in the afternoon.

Masange said that the motorised dinghy travelling from Lae to Lababia village along the Salamaua coastline, reportedly capsized with passengers who were going there for a gift exchange.

He said the deceased was a man from Nabak in Nawaeb and an employee of Panamex Ltd in Lae.

“There were strong winds and rough seas yesterday and the boat was overloaded and the skipper was drunk,” Masange said.

He said a dinghy from Salamaua local level government assisted some victims while others were allegedly missing.

